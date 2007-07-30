Monday Notes: Carpenter Gaining Inside Knowledge

Fitting In: Folk's biggest competition is eighth-year veteran Martin Gramatica, but there may be room for both on the Cowboys' final roster. At Arizona, Folk did everything his senior year, but his kickoff stats were most impressive. If he is stronger than Gramatica in either category (field goals and kickoffs), or especially in both, he likely will secure a spot on the team.

So Far: Folk's already giving Gramatica a run for his money, going 6-for-6 during practice on Saturday with a long of 51 yards. He's consistently hitting beyond 40 yards, demonstrating his maturation out of college, where he was 5-of-9 from 40-49 yards as a senior. His kickoffs need to get stronger, but that won't be judged properly until preseason games.

Best Asset: Obviously, it's his leg strength. Folk's ability, as well as his potential, for height and distance on kickoffs makes him a strong contender, and at least a sound investment for the future.

You Should Know: During Rookie Dinner the other night, Folk chose to sing his alma mater's fight song, Arizona's Bear Down, after telling the teammates his signing bonus and college.

A Mouthful: "I'd like to do whatever helps the team. I love to do both (kickoffs and field goals). That's my goal, is to do both." -Jana Wallis