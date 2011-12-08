Motivated By Misses, Bailey Ready For NYG

For the first time in his career, Dan Bailey is going through a week of practice after missing his last field goal.

In fact, two of Bailey's three misses from this season occurred last Sunday in Arizona. Of course, the most memorable was the 49-yarder in the final seconds of regulation after he had just made the kick, only to have it negated by a timeout called from the Cowboys sideline.

Bailey's only other miss this year was a 22-yard shank against the 49ers in Week Two. However, Bailey redeemed himself twice in that game, drilling a 48-yarder to force overtime and then the game-winner in the extra session.

So it had to be an odd feeling for Bailey, knowing his last kick didn't split the uprights, right?

"Not really, it's one of those things where it's going to happen eventually – missing one," Bailey said. "Obviously you want to make them all. I could've had a better day, but it is what it is. There are some positives to take away from that and that's what I'm focused on that."

Bailey said those positives included deep kickoffs, including two touchbacks, and also making a 50-yard field goal.

But still, the misses from last week have weighed heavily on his mind and something that is fueling the fire for Sunday's game, which Bailey said can't come fast enough.