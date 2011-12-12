Murray Promises Strong Recovery

IRVING, Texas --DeMarco Murray didn't speak to reporters Sunday night as he left Cowboys Stadium on crutches with an apparent season-ending fractured right ankle.
On Monday, the rookie running back promised he'd make a strong recovery.
"God is too good! Minor setback but guarantee I'll be back a better football player! Love my teammates and #cowboynation! Thanks for the support!!" he tweeted.
Head coach Jason Garrett said after Sunday's 37-34 loss that Murray, who also suffered a high ankle sprain, appeared to be out for the remaining three games and playoffs if the Cowboys secure a berth without their leading rusher.
In 13 games, including the last eight starts, Murray rushed 164 times for 897 yards (5.5 avg) and two touchdowns. Barring injury, he was poised to become the Cowboys' first 1,000-yard rusher since Julius Jones in 2006 (1,084).