Murray Promises Strong Recovery

IRVING, Texas --DeMarco Murray didn't speak to reporters Sunday night as he left Cowboys Stadium on crutches with an apparent season-ending fractured right ankle.

On Monday, the rookie running back promised he'd make a strong recovery.

"God is too good! Minor setback but guarantee I'll be back a better football player! Love my teammates and #cowboynation! Thanks for the support!!" he tweeted.

Head coach Jason Garrett said after Sunday's 37-34 loss that Murray, who also suffered a high ankle sprain, appeared to be out for the remaining three games and playoffs if the Cowboys secure a berth without their leading rusher.