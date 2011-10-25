Murray Up For Two Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas --Surprise, surprise: coming off a franchise record-breaking 253-yard rushing performance, running back DeMarco Murray is a candidate for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.
Fans can vote for the FedEx Ground award here through 2 p.m. (CT) Friday and the Pepsi Rookie award here through 8 a.m. (CT) Friday. Both winners will be announced Friday on NFL Network's Total Access and NFL.com.
Murray's 253 yards broke Emmitt Smith's single-game rushing record, and his 10.1-yard average was the league's highest for any player with at least 10 carries in Week 7.