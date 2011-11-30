Murray Wins Offensive Rookie Of The Month

When November began, the Cowboys were two games out of first place. The month ends with Dallas holding a one-game lead in the NFC as we head into December.

One of the big reasons for the turnaround has been the play of rookie tailback DeMarco Murray, who has taken over as the full-time starter.

So it's no coincidence that Murray was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for November.

Murray rushed for 434 yards on 89 attempts with one touchdown and has been a big help out of the backfield, catching 20 passes for 156 yards. Even with Felix Jones returning to the field over the last two games, Murray has remained the workhorse back, carrying the ball 47 times in a five-day span.

Murray becomes just the second Cowboys player to win the offensive rookie award and only the fourth overall rookie honored. The last offensive player was also a running back in November, as Julius Jones won the award back in 2004.

Dexter Coakley won Defensive Rookie of the Month in 1997 and DeMarcus Ware won it in 2005.