 Skip to main content
Advertising

Murray Wins Offensive Rookie Of The Month

Nov 30, 2011 at 09:09 AM

When November began, the Cowboys were two games out of first place. The month ends with Dallas holding a one-game lead in the NFC as we head into December.

One of the big reasons for the turnaround has been the play of rookie tailback DeMarco Murray, who has taken over as the full-time starter.

So it's no coincidence that Murray was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for November.

Murray rushed for 434 yards on 89 attempts with one touchdown and has been a big help out of the backfield, catching 20 passes for 156 yards. Even with Felix Jones returning to the field over the last two games, Murray has remained the workhorse back, carrying the ball 47 times in a five-day span.

Murray becomes just the second Cowboys player to win the offensive rookie award and only the fourth overall rookie honored. The last offensive player was also a running back in November, as Julius Jones won the award back in 2004.

Dexter Coakley won Defensive Rookie of the Month in 1997 and DeMarcus Ware won it in 2005.

The award is also the fourth weekly or monthly winner for the Cowboys this year. Tony Romo won NFC Offensive Player of the Week (San Francisco), Dan Bailey won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Washington) and Sean Lee won NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night

Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

news

Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.

news

D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.

news

'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1

Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.

news

The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan

Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.

news

Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.

news

An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys

With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.

news

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday

The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.

news

Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025

With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.

news

Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints

Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.

news

2025 Roster Tracker: Deuce among list of Cowboys cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have reduced their 2025 roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline, with Deuce Vaughn and other notable names having been cut to make room.

news

Seven players that stood out to Brian Schottenheimer vs. Falcons

With the Cowboys preseason in the books, Brian Schottenheimer pointed out seven players that stood out to him in Friday night's 31-13 win over the Falcons.

Advertising