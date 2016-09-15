New Pass Rusher Ryan Davis Looks To Learn Defense Quickly

FRISCO, Texas– Newly-signed defensive end Ryan Davis spent this past offseason trying something brand-new in his four-year NFL career: linebacker.

"You don't hear about that too often: 260-pound linebackers," he said Wednesday, his first day with the team.

So it's not surprising to hear Davis say he expects to learn the Cowboys' defense fairly quickly now that he's moving back to his natural position. He also expects to stay around 260.

Davis spent his first three seasons in Jacksonville, where he produced 11 sacks in 34 games playing mostly weak-side defensive end. This past offseason, the Jaguars' coaching staff tried him at strong-side linebacker while also asking him to rush in certain situations.