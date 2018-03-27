New WRs & Dez's Role, Pro Day Visit Among Garrett Topics From Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett spent an hour visiting with reporters at the coaches' breakfast here at the Annual NFL Meeting. Some highlights:
- Garrett said any speculation about Dez Bryant's contract is irrelevant relative to the recent signings of wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. "We love Dez Bryant," Garrett said. "Dez has been a great player for us for a long time. … We're excited about bringing these guys in and seeing what they can do to help us offensively."
- Asked specifically about Hurns, a former 1,000-yard receiver in Jacksonville, here's what Garrett likes about his skill set: "He's a big target. He's a very good route runner. He's competitive. He has a good understanding of the game. And he's been productive."
- Garrett echoed team vice president Stephen Jones about trying to get the best five offensive linemen on the field in 2018. The Cowboys recently signed veteran offensive linemen Cameron Fleming and Marcus Martin, but Garrett did not speculate on the possibility of moving right tackle La'el Collins to guard. "The thing that we did not want to do at the outset is say, this guy is going to play this position, this guy's going to play this position. One of the things we like about both L.C. and Cameron Fleming is they have flexibility. They've played outside, they've played inside, and they're guys we feel like they have some versatility to allow us to play the best five guys."
- Garrett said he and his staff anticipate visiting Alabama's second pro day this Wednesday after league meetings wrap up in Orlando. Similarly, the staff visited Ohio State in 2016 where there were several draftable prospects, just like Alabama has this year (and every year, for that matter). The Cowboys will also host their league-allotted top-30 pre-draft visits back in Frisco next month.
- Garrett said wide receiver Terrance Williams (foot) injured himself working out, but anticipates him being back at some point in the offseason.
[embeddedad0]