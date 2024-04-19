Next Man Up: Cowboys need Mazi to make big leap

Like many teams around the league, the Cowboys sent a strong message in free agency. However, it wasn't in the form of adding a lot of players or keeping the majority of their own. What seems clear for the Cowboys is their willingness to give opportunities to younger players on the team.

This roster is loaded with players still on their rookie contracts that haven't had that breakout season just yet. Could it be this year? The Cowboys can only hope, especially considering they signed just one player (Eric Kendricks) in free agency and currently have just six picks in the NFL Draft later this month.

So the Cowboys have to lean on some of their previous drafts and free-agent signings to help fill out this roster.

Today, we'll continue the series with defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Name: Mazi Smith

Mazi Smith Position: Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle Experience: 2 nd Year

2 Year Games Played/Starts: 17 / 3

17 / 3 Years Left on Contract: 3 (plus a 5 th -year option in 2027)

3 (plus a 5 -year option in 2027) How Acquired: 1 st -round pick, 2023 (Michigan)

1 -round pick, 2023 (Michigan) Key Stat: Smith had just 13 tackles last year, ranking 19th among the Cowboys defensive players.

The Past: It's safe to call Smith's rookie season disappointing, simply for the fact he didn't make much of an impact, something that is expected for first-round picks, especially from the Cowboys who have seen 10 of their last 13 first-round picks make at least one Pro Bowl. Smith joins Taco Charlton and Morris Claiborne as the only first-round picks since 2010 that haven't accomplished that feat. Obviously, the jury is still out on Smith after just one year, but the surprising part was his lack of success. Smith finished the year with just one sack and three tackles for loss.

The Present: The Cowboys lost two defensive tackles in free agency, including starter Johnathan Hankins (Seattle) along with Neville Gallimore (Miami). While there is a big opportunity now at defensive tackle, the tough part for Smith in 2024 is a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. That will likely keep him out for most of the offseason and it's going to be close to see if he can return in time to be a full participant in training camp. How he rehabs this injury this offseason will be crucial for Smith. Even if he can't participate in any of the OTAs or minicamp, just being in the meetings to learn Mike Zimmer's new defense should be a high priority for Smith.