Next Man Up: Where Brock Hoffman fits on O-line

Like many teams around the league, the Cowboys sent a strong message in free agency. However, it wasn't in the form of adding a lot of players or keeping the majority of their own. What seems clear for the Cowboys is their willingness to give opportunities to younger players on the team.

This roster is loaded with players still on their rookie contracts that haven't had that breakout season just yet. Could it be this year? The Cowboys can only hope, especially considering they signed just two players in free agency and currently have just six picks in the NFL Draft later this month.

So the Cowboys have to lean on some of their previous drafts and free-agent signings to help fill out this roster.

Today, we'll continue the series with offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.

Name: Brock Hoffman

Position: Center/Guard

Experience: 2nd Year

Games Played/Starts: 17 / 2

Years Left on Contract: 1 (ERFA in 2025)

How Acquired: Free Agent (2022)

Free Agent (2022) Key Stat: In both of his starts, the Cowboys racked up over 400 yards of total offense, producing two of the team's top three performances in 2023.

The Past: Hoffman joined the NFL as a rookie free agent of the Browns in 2022, but spent most of the year on the practice squad. He was released in November of that season and picked up by the Cowboys, who held him on the practice squad, but elevated him three games that season. In 2023, Hoffman made the Cowboys' roster and played in all 17 games, including a pair of starts. He replaced Tyler Biadasz at center in the Week 3 loss to the Cardinals, although the offense rushed for a season-high 185 yards. Hoffman then started at right guard for Zack Martin in the season finale as the Cowboys once again put up big numbers, totaling 440 yards. Two of the Cowboys' top three offensive games were starts by Hoffman, who was a serviceable backup on game day with his ability to play both center and guard.

The Present: The Cowboys didn't make much of an effort to re-sign Biadasz, who signed a free-agent deal with Washington. Hoffman, along with T.J. Bass are both in-house candidates to compete for the starting job. There has been some talk of the Cowboys possibly drafting a center in the first round, although some of the Day 1 prospects also have position flex to play other spots, as does Hoffman. So it'll be interesting to see how it sorts out after the draft. Players such as Hoffman, who has started in two spots, and Tyler Smith, who also has started at both guard and tackle, give the Cowboys a little flexibility on draft day. If the best available is a tackle, guard or center, having players like that on the roster can make it an overall smooth transition for everyone involved. One way or another, look for Hoffman to compete at training camp at one of the starting spots.