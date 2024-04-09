Next Man Up: What to expect from Sam Williams

Like many teams around the league, the Cowboys sent a strong message in free agency. However, it wasn't in the form of adding a lot of players or keeping the majority of their own. What seems clear for the Cowboys is their willingness to give opportunities to younger players on the team.

This roster is loaded with players still on their rookie contracts that haven't had that breakout season just yet. Could it be this year? The Cowboys can only hope, especially considering they signed just one player (Eric Kendricks) in free agency and currently have just six picks in the NFL Draft later this month.

So the Cowboys have to lean on some of their previous drafts and free-agent signings to help fill out this roster.

Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end Sam Williams.

Name: Sam Williams

Sam Williams Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Experience: 3 rd Year

3 Year Games Played/Starts: 25 / 7

25 / 7 Years Left on Contract: 2

2 How Acquired: 2 nd round pick, 2022 (Ole Miss)

2 round pick, 2022 (Ole Miss) Key Stat: Williams tied for the team lead with four special teams tackles and also had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2023.

The Past: In two years, Williams has had to fight for playing time, especially on defense as a pass-rusher. In a crowded room headlined by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, along with veterans Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, Williams has still managed 4.0 and 4.5 sacks in the two seasons. This past year, Williams ranked third on the team with 4.5 sacks despite just 17 QB pressures (sixth on the team). Williams also made his mark on special teams as a gunner, a rare position for a defensive end. He tied for the team lead with four special teams tackles.

The Present: With the departure of both Fowler and Armstrong – both signing with Dan Quinn and Washington – the door is open now for Williams more than ever before. As a second-round pick in 2022, Williams has had to wait his turn behind some veterans but the wait should be over now. The Cowboys haven't done much in free agency so far and seem to have other pressing needs over a pass-rusher in the first round. That doesn't rule out a chance for the Cowboys to add another defensive end, but one way or another, Williams is likely to get more chances to rush the quarterback.