NFC East: Griffin's Return Is Good For Cowboys In Long Run





OXNARD, Calif. – Can we stop and marvel at the wonders of modern medicine for a second?

Adrian Peterson nearly broke the NFL rushing record in 2012, after a mere nine-month rehab on a torn ACL and a torn MCL. Kobe Bryant is reportedly going to be ready for the NBA preseason after tearing his Achilles in April.

And this morning Robert Griffin III will report fully healthy to Redskins training camp, just six months after he suffered sprains to his ACL and LCL. He won't jump in right off the bat, but Griffin also won't be placed on the physically unable to perform list – he'll likely begin his preseason work by running 7-on-7 drills.

Griffin's recovery has been one of the hot topics of the NFL offseason after the Heisman winner secured NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 2012. The NFL certainly seems to have an interest in the youngster's availability, as the Redskins have been tabbed for the season-opening rendition of Monday Night Football against Philadelphia. Needless to say, that matchup looks a lot juicier now.

On the surface, it's not news that seems beneficial to the Cowboys. Dallas' first tilt with the reigning division champions is a Week 6 home game scheduled for Oct. 13, and it seemed reasonable to hope Griffin wouldn't be back in time. In a division that has come down to the final night two years in a row, it's understandable to hope for any advantage possible. [embedded_ad]

That hope appears to be shot, but it's hardly a bad thing. Cowboys fans undoubtedly love the lopsided nature of the Washington rivalry in the last 10 or 15 years. But Griffin has the potential to be one of the league's brightest stars for the next decade or more. He's the type of player that will generate immediate interest, not just within the NFC East, but around the league.

This rivalry is far too good to lie as dormant as it has been in recent memory. Griffin has the league's attention after his fantastic rookie season, and it's fair to say he's captured the attention of Cowboys fans, considering he led the first Redskins season sweep of Dallas since 2005, and just the second since 1995.

It will be a little bit harder to secure a playoff spot with Griffin in the mix for a full season. But it'll certainly make the NFC East a more interesting race, and it should make one of the league's best rivalries a little more fun.