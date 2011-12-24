NFC East Will Be Decided In Week 17

The New York Giants' 29-14 win Saturday over the New York Jets has set up a de facto NFC East title game between New York and Dallas at the Meadowlands next Sunday.

With the Giants winning, the Cowboys' possibility of wrapping up a division title and trip to the playoffs on Christmas Eve was erased, and their opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, were mathematically eliminated from the postseason. A Giants loss coupled with a Dallas win against Philadelphia would have clinched the East for Dallas.

A Cowboys victory over Philadelphia would still keep alive the team's slim hope for a Wild Card berth, but the most direct route to the playoffs is a win over the Giants on New Year's Day.

Most likely, the matchup in New York next weekend will be a winner-take-all scenario, with the loser knocked out of playoff contention.