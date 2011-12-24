NFC East Will Be Decided In Week 17

Dec 24, 2011 at 07:39 AM

The New York Giants' 29-14 win Saturday over the New York Jets has set up a de facto NFC East title game between New York and Dallas at the Meadowlands next Sunday.

With the Giants winning, the Cowboys' possibility of wrapping up a division title and trip to the playoffs on Christmas Eve was erased, and their opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, were mathematically eliminated from the postseason. A Giants loss coupled with a Dallas win against Philadelphia would have clinched the East for Dallas.

A Cowboys victory over Philadelphia would still keep alive the team's slim hope for a Wild Card berth, but the most direct route to the playoffs is a win over the Giants on New Year's Day.

Most likely, the matchup in New York next weekend will be a winner-take-all scenario, with the loser knocked out of playoff contention.

The Giants beat the Cowboys 37-34 in Arlington in Week 14.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
news

Catch-up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Here is all the important game-day content to prepare for Sunday's game, including stories, analysis on what to look for, and even how to watch and listen, plus much more from throughout the week.
news

Pod-Picks: Who scores the game's first touchdown?

We polled our panelists to predict who will score the first touchdown of the game, using players from either team.
news

Key Matchups: Osa Odighizuwa key to pass rush success

Osa Odighizuwa has found success rushing the passer in 2023, and an opportunity awaits for him in Philadelphia to set the tone for his elite defensive line group.
Advertising