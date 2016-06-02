NFL Announces Kickoff Times For Cowboys' Four Preseason Games

IRVING, Texas – The NFL on Thursday announced kickoff times for the Cowboys' four preseason games.
The Cowboys' nationally-televised preseason opener at the Los Angeles Rams is set for Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Central on ESPN.
On Aug. 19, the Cowboys return home to AT&T Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins at 7 p.m.
They'll head back to the West Coast on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. for a road game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The preseason finale at AT&T Stadium against the Houston Texans is set for Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
