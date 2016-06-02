NFL Announces Kickoff Times For Cowboys' Four Preseason Games

Jun 02, 2016 at 11:32 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – The NFL on Thursday announced kickoff times for the Cowboys' four preseason games.

The Cowboys' nationally-televised preseason opener at the Los Angeles Rams is set for Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Central on ESPN.

On Aug. 19, the Cowboys return home to AT&T Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins at 7 p.m.

They'll head back to the West Coast on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. for a road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The preseason finale at AT&T Stadium against the Houston Texans is set for Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

For the Cowboys' full 2016 schedule, click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising