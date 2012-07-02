NFL fund awards $600,000 for free football camps

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL Youth Football Fund has awarded a total of $600,000 to 214 players and coaches to support their free youth football camps.
The camps will reach more than 55,000 young athletes this summer. Among the coaches and players hosting camps are Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.
Other former and current players include Isaac Bruce, Reggie Bush, Matt Forte, DeSean Jackson, Greg Jennings and Matt Ryan, along with coaches Jason Garrett of the Cowboys and Marvin Lewis of the Bengals.
The fund has awarded more than $4.3 million in player and coach camp grants since 1998.