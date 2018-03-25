NFL Meetings Get Started In Orlando; Full List Of 10 Playing Rules Proposals

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the Cowboys continue navigating free agency and draft evaluations, team officials will spend the next few days in Orlando at the NFL Annual Meeting, where clarification of the embattled catch rule is among many items that will be discussed.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is on the NFL's Competition Committee, which has submitted recommendations for adjusting the catch rule criteria.
DallasCowboys.com is on location to provide full coverage of the annual meeting. Here's the full list of playing rules proposals, announced by the NFL, that will be voted on by team owners:
- By Competition Committee; Makes permanent the playing rule that changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line.
- By Competition Committee; Changes standard for a catch.
- By Competition Committee; Makes the penalties for Illegal Batting & Kicking the same.
- By Los Angeles Chargers; Amends Rule 15, Section 2, Article 5, to add fouls for roughing the passer and fouls against players in a defenseless posture as reviewable plays in the instant replay system.
- By Washington; Amends Rule 15, Section 2, Article 5 to add review of personal fouls as reviewable plays in the instant replay system.
- By New York Jets; Amends Rule 8, Section 5, Articles 1-4 to change the enforcement for defensive pass interference.
- By Competition Committee; Authorizes the designated member of the Officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to disqualify a player for a flagrant non-football act when a foul for that act is called on the field.
- By Competition Committee; Conforms the amount of time in which a team must challenge a play if there is a television commercial break following the play in question.
- By Competition Committee; Eliminates the requirement that a team who scores a winning touchdown at the end of regulation of a game to kick the extra point or go for a two-point conversion.
- By Competition Committee; If there is a turnover, a team may win an overtime game, even though it scores on its second possession.