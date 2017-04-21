NFL Suspends Wide Receiver Shaquelle Evans Four Regular-Season Games

Apr 21, 2017 at 08:50 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL announced Friday that wide receiver Shaquelle Evans has received a four-game suspension without pay for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Evans will be eligible to return to the Cowboys' active roster Monday, Oct. 2 following the Oct. 1 home game against the Los Angeles Rams. He's eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, the league announced.

The Cowboys signed Evans to the practice squad in early January and then to the Reserve/Future list after the season.

