NFL, Union Agree To Daily Testing To Start Camp

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL's plan for conducting training camp is gradually taking shape.

After a series of conference calls Monday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed on COVID-19 testing protocols to help players and coaches assimilate into their training camp regimen as smoothly as possible.

The original plan had been to test every other day, but many prominent players took to social media over the weekend to question the league's protocols. As a result the two sides have agreed on daily testing for the first two weeks of training camp. It's expected that players will need to produce more than one negative test before allowing to enter their team facilities.

The plan is to examine these daily tests after a two-week period, and if the rate of positive tests is below 5%, the league will move to testing every other day.

Players are also expected to wear proximity recording devices for any and all team activities, which will help officials contact trace to quickly determine which individuals an infected players has come in contact with.

Naturally, there will also be protocols for positive tests. If a players tests positive and shows symptoms, he'll be allowed to return to the facility 10 days after first experiencing the symptoms – and after at least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms. If there is a positive test with no symptoms, that player may return to the facility 10 days after the initial test – or if he produces two consecutive negative tests within five days of the initial positive test.