Notes: Cowboys Need Work In Turnover Battle

Short Shots

Felix Jones played 13 snaps on offense Sunday, only two at the same time as starter Marion Barber. The two were actually in the backfield together just once, flanking Tony Romo in the shotgun formation . . . Packers cornerback Al Harris may be out for the season after rupturing his spleen during Sunday night's game . . . The Cowboys are 56-38-2 all-time against Washington, though they have split the last four meetings . . . A win Sunday would give the Cowboys their 11th 4-0 start in franchise history.