Notes: Cowboys Need Work In Turnover Battle

Redskins Missing Jason Taylor
When the Washington Redskins traded for former Dolphins pass rusher Jason Taylor, they figured they were getting a guy who could pressure the division's quarterbacks - if Tony Romo, Donovan McNabb and Eli Manning have all day to throw, those guys will beat you.
Felix A Nominee Again
After taking both the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award and the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his Week Two kickoff-return touchdown, Felix Jones is again in the running for the top rookie honors.
Playing the Rating Game
Sunday's Cowboys vs. Packers game was the second-highest rated episode of Sunday Night Football in the NBC show's history. Only the 2007 opener, the Colts-Giants Manning Bowl had a higher rating, and technically it was played on a Thursday.
Short Shots
Felix Jones played 13 snaps on offense Sunday, only two at the same time as starter Marion Barber. The two were actually in the backfield together just once, flanking Tony Romo in the shotgun formation . . . Packers cornerback Al Harris may be out for the season after rupturing his spleen during Sunday night's game . . . The Cowboys are 56-38-2 all-time against Washington, though they have split the last four meetings . . . A win Sunday would give the Cowboys their 11th 4-0 start in franchise history.