Notes: Gilbert's Start; Williams At Center; More

The last time Garrett Gilbert started a game at quarterback, he filled in for an injured Dak Prescott last November against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thursday night's preseason opener probably felt a little like déjà vu. With Prescott back in Oxnard, California to rest a strained shoulder muscle, Gilbert made another start against Pittsburgh alongside a few of the Cowboys' projected offensive starters.

Gilbert played two series and completed 9 of 13 passes for 104 yards for a 93.1 rating. Both drives were promising – the offense got inside the Steelers' 10-yard line – but the Cowboys had to settle for field goal attempts twice, making one in an eventual 16-3 loss.

"In preseason football, you're looking for drives to be established," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "Anytime you can get into double-digits (plays) on a drive … so we were able to move the ball. We stalled down there in the red (zone) area.

"But I thought Gilbert did a really good job. I'm sure there's a decision or two that we'll look at that he may have wanted back. But I thought he was very productive in his work."

On the first drive, Gilbert hit tight end Dalton Schultz for a 15-yard pass into Steelers territory. But Gilbert was sacked on second down from the Pittsburgh 4, and his third-down pass was nearly intercepted.

The offense drove to the Pittsburgh 7 on the next series, where Gilbert fumbled the ball while getting sacked. Cowboys lineman Brandon Knight recovered it, leading to a failed field goal try.

"Overall some good things," Gilbert said. "We moved the ball really well but then we got down in the red zone and kind of got stalled out a couple times. Got to do a better job on third and situationally in order to finish off those drives and get ourselves some points.

"I definitely feel more comfortable within the offense, just overall with all the guys. Obviously I was thrust in there last year against this same team. But definitely feel more comfortable within the offense and just operating out there on the field."

-Rob Phillips (8/5)

DiNucci's Night

The first-half duties Thursday belonged to Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush. Head coach Mike McCarthy gave the second half to second-year quarterback Ben DiNucci, who completed 7 of 17 passes for 89 yards in six drives without any points.

The passing game loosened up on the final drive with back-to-back completions to Brennan Eagles and Brandon Smith for 39 combined yards. But DiNucci's third-quarter interception is a play he'd like back. The Steelers took over at the Dallas 44-yard line and kicked a field goal nine plays later.

"I got hit when I was throwing and the ball sailed a little bit," he said. "That's on me. That's easily correctable. It's not like I made the wrong read. Just got to bring the ball down a little bit."

"I feel like we moved the ball pretty well. The last drive we got it going a little bit, too. But we had some penalties there at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter that kind of backed us up a little bit as we were getting down in there zone a little bit. … A lot to learn from."

-Rob Phillips (8/5)

Center Of Attention

Connor Williams' multi-tasking on the offensive line continued Thursday night.

The fourth-year lineman started the game at a familiar spot: left guard. But on the second series Williams moved to center, where he's been taking some second-team reps in practice behind projected starter Tyler Biadasz.

The Cowboys have a need at backup center because Joe Looney wasn't re-signed in the offseason. Williams said he "thoroughly enjoyed" his reps there Thursday, though he did have a high snap to quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

"I'd say most of your work gets done before the play. It's mostly the calls that I'm having to catch up to," Williams said. "…It definitely broadens the game. You definitely see the game on a deeper level (at center)."

-Rob Phillips (8/5)

Kick Start

It was a busy night for punter Hunter Niswander.

With the Cowboys choosing to rest veteran punter Bryan Anger, and kicker Greg Zuerlein (back) still on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, Niswander handled all the work against the Steelers: punts, kickoffs and field goals.

He averaged 50.3 yards on three punts, his specialty. His kicks didn't go as well.

After connecting on a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter for what turned out to be the Cowboys' only points, Niswander's second attempt from 29 yards was blocked. A 52-yard try before halftime sailed far right of the goal posts.

"I left my hips open on that one," he said.

"Every offensive drive you know you're going to get an opportunity to do something, whether it's a kickoff, field goal or punt. I've just got to be ready for the opportunity, whatever it is."