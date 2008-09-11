Notes: Newman's Status For Monday Still Unclear

Rivalry Newbie

There aren't many things 12-year veteran Zach Thomas is new to. But this Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is one of them. Even growing up in Pampa, Texas and playing at Texas Tech, Thomas said he didn't know the full intensity of this rivalry until this week. "Not really," Thomas said. "But it seems like everyone in the division here is a rival. When I was in Miami, it was the Jets. Really, only the Jets. But here it seems like every division team is a rival. But Philly, I know with the way they're talking, it's a big game."