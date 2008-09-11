Notes: Newman's Status For Monday Still Unclear

Hurd Progressing
Cowboys wide receiver Sam Hurd (high ankle sprain) wants to wait until he starts cutting on his sore ankle before he estimates a return date for practice.
Making Contact
Cowboys inside linebacker Bradie James said he had no issues with the new helmet communication device in the regular-season opener, but Monday night he'll have to block out the Texas Stadium crowd noise while receiving defensive signals in his ear.
Rivalry Newbie
There aren't many things 12-year veteran Zach Thomas is new to. But this Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is one of them. Even growing up in Pampa, Texas and playing at Texas Tech, Thomas said he didn't know the full intensity of this rivalry until this week. "Not really," Thomas said. "But it seems like everyone in the division here is a rival. When I was in Miami, it was the Jets. Really, only the Jets. But here it seems like every division team is a rival. But Philly, I know with the way they're talking, it's a big game."
Short Shots
Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb didn't take exception to Adam Jones' comment on Philly's offensive dominance in its season-opening win over St. Louis. Jones said Monday, "It's going to be a big challenge, but they played the Rams. They ain't played the Cowboys." McNabb shrugged it off, saying, "Everyone has their own opinion. We'll definitely see Adam on Monday. I don't get into that trash talking or slighting anyone. We'll see each other on Monday." . . . Eagles starting wide receiver Reggie Brown (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice and was labeled "questionable" by head coach Andy Reid. Brown and starting receiver Kevin Curtis (sports hernia) missed the season opener. Curtis won't play Monday.