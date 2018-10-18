Offense Addresses The 'Elephant In The Room' 

"If we're all on the same page and we've got all our assignments down, then I think we'll be in a good spot," Elliott said.

Many faces on offense have changed. There are two new starters on the offensive line and new rotations at receiver and tight end. But head coach Jason Garrett doesn't believe youth is an excuse.

"Possibly, but that's irrelevant," he said. "What's relevant is we have to do a better job of it. At times on the road, when we were all together and communicated well and everybody was on the same page, we executed pretty well. But there are too many examples in each of those games where we didn't do that. There's a lot of different factors for that, a lot of different reasons for that. But the fact is, we've got to get it right."

A primary focus of the meeting, Prescott said, is better poise on third down.

The Cowboys rank 30th in third-down efficiency, converting only 31.2 percent of the time. By comparison, the undefeated L.A. Rams lead the league with a 46.4 conversion rate.

There's no question the Dallas offense has found a better rhythm at home. They were 15-of-39 (38.5 percent) in wins over the Giants, Lions and Jaguars. Cole Beasley was Prescott's top target last Sunday, catching all 7 third down conversions.

On the road? Only 9-of-38 (23.7 percent) so far.

"That's when the crowd is loudest," Prescott said. "And that's when the communication is most prominent.