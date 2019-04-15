Offseason Program Begins With 'New Goals' 

Martin commented on the Cowboys' playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but focused more on the second half of the season that led to seven wins in the last eight games, plus a playoff victory over Seattle.

"Obviously, the end of last year was tough. We kind of made a push there at the end of the year to be in that situation," Martin said. "The goal for this year is definitely to start the season better than we did last year. Take it one week at a time, as we like to say around here, hopefully string some wins together and make another push next year."