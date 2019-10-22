One Year Later, Cooper Trade A Win For Everyone

Oct 22, 2019 at 04:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

One-Year-Later-Cooper-Trade-A-Win-For-Everyone-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper sees things just a little bit differently now.

How couldn't he? From the time he caught the attention of Alabama's coaching staff at high school football summer camps, he's been a cornerstone player.

From a high school All-American, to a college All-American, to an Alabama record holder, to a top-5 draft pick, to a Pro Bowl wide receiver. It never occurred to Cooper that he couldn't be part of a team's plans for the future – until he wasn't.

"I think about that a lot actually, because I never thought about players getting traded before I got traded," he said. "It just never crossed my mind to think about it."

Suffice to say, that's changed in the past 12 months. Exactly one year ago, with their team reeling from a last-second loss to the Washington Redskins, the Cowboys' front office decided that desperate times called for desperate measures.

The loss had dropped the Cowboys to 3-4, and their decision to use a committee of wide receivers wasn't working. Their offense was generating an awful 183 passing yards per game, and Dak Prescott had thrown just eight touchdowns in seven weeks.

After mulling it over for a few days, the Cowboys pulled the trigger and sent a first-round draft pick to Oakland in exchange for Cooper – literally while their current team was on a tour of the National Museum of African American History & Culture and the Lincoln Memorial.

"So, we're sitting there in Washington, D.C. last year while our team was going through the national monument and while we're sitting there doing that, we're trading for Cooper," said Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

One Year Later, Cooper Trade A Win For Everyone

One year after the fact, the Cowboys and Amari Cooper are all smiles about the trade that brought the Pro Bowl wide receiver to Dallas.

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

20181024_Practice_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ001164
1 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181024_Practice_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ001166
2 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181105_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ006310
3 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181105_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ006344
4 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181105_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ006390
5 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181105_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ006415
6 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181111_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ009799
7 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181111_DAL_Amari COoper_Selects_JJ009754
8 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181111_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ009717
9 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181111_DAL_Amari COoper_Selects_JJ009703
10 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181118_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ015461
11 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181118_DAL_Amari COoper_Selects_JJ015389
12 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181118_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ015131
13 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020745
14 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020772
15 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020759
16 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020763
17 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020777
18 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020769
19 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020785
20 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181122_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ020779
21 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181129_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ2203
22 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181129_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ2211
23 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181129_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ2336
24 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181129_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ2338
25 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181129_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ2319
26 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9301
27 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190105_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj24247
28 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9489
29 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9314
30 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9339
31 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9493
32 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9304
33 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9333
34 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181208_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ9315
35 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181216_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_jj13882
36 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181216_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_jj13890
37 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181216_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_jj13885
38 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181223_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ17634
39 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181230_DAL_Amari COoper_JJ20322
40 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181230_DAL_Amari Cooper_JJ20478
41 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181230_DAL_Amari COoper_JJ20331
42 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20181230_DAL_Amari COoper_JJ20333
43 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190105_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj24237
44 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190105_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj24244
45 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190105_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj24240
46 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190112_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj27575
47 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190112_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj27569
48 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190112_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj27566
49 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190112_DAL_Amari Cooper_jj27573
50 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190908_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ103792
51 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190908_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ103878
52 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190908_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ103636
53 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190908_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ103805
54 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190908_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ103806
55 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190915_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ104778
56 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190915_DAL_AMari Cooper_Selects_JJ104654
57 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190915_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ104779
58 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190915_DAL_AMari Cooper_Selects_JJ104657
59 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190915_DAL_AMari Cooper_Selects_JJ104660
60 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190915_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ104557
61 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190922_DAL_Amari COoper_Selects_JJ107382
62 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190922_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ107200
63 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20190922_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ107202
64 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191006_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ111838
65 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191006_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ112017
66 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191006_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ111885
67 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191006_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ111990
68 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191013_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ115479
69 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191013_DAL_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ115734
70 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191021_DAl_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ119919
71 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191021_DAl_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ119924
72 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191021_DAl_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ120064
73 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191021_DAl_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ119909
74 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
20191021_DAl_Amari Cooper_Selects_JJ120065
75 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass/2019 Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And thus began the biggest upheaval of Cooper's football career – changing cities, organizations and playbooks, all in the span of a day. Judging from his comments after the Cowboys' 37-10 win against Philadelphia, it's certainly something that has stuck with him.

"For example, a player like Jalen Ramsey – he just got traded and he had to play today," Cooper said. "He probably doesn't really know much about what they're trying to do on defense.

In that regard, Cooper actually had a remarkably large cushion in his transition. The Raiders dealt him at the end of their bye week, coming off a debacle of a loss to Seattle in London. The trade sent him to the Cowboys, who were just starting a bye week of their own – effectively ensuring him two weeks off to get acclimated.

"It couldn't have been a more perfect chance to learn the offense and come in, and I did get a chance to play and know the offense and do pretty good," Cooper said.

As we've come to learn about Cooper, he's a fairly understated guy – and the above quote serves as pretty perfect evidence. To say he did "good" upon arriving in Dallas is a massive understatement.

In his Cowboys debut, he caught five balls for 58 yards and a touchdown, and that was only the beginning. His arrival helped spark a 7-1 Cowboys run to the NFC East title and a run to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Sunday's 106-yard performance marked his 16th regular season game with the Cowboys and his 18th total. In that time span, he's simply piled up 104 catches for 1,516 yards and 12 touchdowns. That's an average weekly performance of six catches for 84 yards and a score.

"I wouldn't say it's been too far from what I expected," Cooper said. "I expected to come in here and be a play maker and help this offense and help us win games. I think I've done some of that so far."

Even given the steep cost of the trade, it's a price the Cowboys would gladly pay again. Had they used that first-round pick on a receiver this past spring, they likely would have landed one of the likes of Marquise Brown, N'Keal Harry or Deebo Samuel – none of whom are making the same caliber of impact.

On top of that, in Cooper they've found a guy who has fit flawlessly into the locker room culture that Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has built over the last six years.

"The thing that's probably impressed me the most is just the kind of guy he is," Garrett said. "I had heard really good things from Coach Saban and everyone else who had been around him about what kind of person he is. But he's a real pro, and he wants to be a great player."

It was a decision that prompted plenty of speculation back when the trade first happened. But one after another, Cooper has answered them all. Just about the only concern remaining is when he might sign a long-term extension – but even that feels like an afterthought, as the understated receiver has repeated often that he's not sweating his financial future.

To be blunt about it, something probably needs to be figured out sooner rather than later. The fact that the Cowboys are celebrating the anniversary of this trade means they're roughly halfway through this season, which means Cooper is only under contract for nine more games.

Asked about it Tuesday morning, Jones sounded confident both sides would eventually come to an agreement.

"I have no reason to think that Amari Cooper won't finish his career with the Dallas Cowboys," he said.

A cornerstone member of a storied organization. That feels like a fitting narrative for Cooper, given where his career started. For a guy who hadn't thought much about being traded, he's certainly made it work.

"We're proud to have Amari. He's impactful to our team," Jones said. "That's exactly what we use that pick for. He's certainly performed at the level that we anticipated."

Don’t miss your chance to see the Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings when they return home to AT&T Stadium on Nov. 10. Get your tickets now!

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Where Do They Go From Here

The offseason comes to a close after Thursday, save what head coach Mike McCarthy is calling a week's worth of "Rookie School," and for those guys still rehabbing from surgery,
news

Dak On Ankle Injury: "Put It On The Tombstone"

Dak Prescott is done talking about his ankle injury from last year. He's not only moving on and focused on 2021, but said he's "buried" the injury in his head.
news

Practice Points: Airing It Out At Minicamp

Tuesday's minicamp practice featured a lot of red zone activity, and Dak Prescott took center stage in a crisp outing.
news

Micah Parsons Officially Signs Rookie Deal

First-round draft pick Micah Parsons has officially signed his rookie contract with the Cowboys.
Advertising