Outside Looking In

Cowboys outside linebacker Anthony Spencer said Monday morning he has no immediate plans to report to team headquarters for the voluntary offseason workouts which began this week.

Spencer changed agents over the weekend in hopes of finding a solution to his contract situation. He was given the franchise tag by the Cowboys last month. The one-year contract would pay him some $8.8 million, but would prefer a long-term deal.

Spencer had previously been represented by Roosevelt Barnes, but is planning a switch to Dallas-based agent Jordan Woy, who has represented a number of Cowboys players, past and present.

To report to Valley Ranch, Spencer would need to first sign his franchise tender, or at least negotiate a settlement that would protect him in the event of an injury during the offseason program.

In the meantime, Spencer is working out on his own away from Valley Ranch.

Most of the Cowboys' signed veterans are expected to be in attendance as strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik begins his first offseason program since returning to the team last year.