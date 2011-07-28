Owusu-Ansah Leaves Favoring Leg

Jul 28, 2011 at 12:40 PM

Combining free agency with training camp has left the Cowboys thin at safety, and now they could be thinner: Akwasi Owusu-Ansah, who's working with the first team, needed some assistance off the field late in Thursday's practice while favoring his left leg.

Owusu-Ansah was placed on injured reserve last November with a high right ankle sprain. It's uncertain whether he'll miss any time.

Fellow second-year vet Barry Church is playing alongside Owusu-Ansah with the first team right now. Alan Ball, last year's starting free safety, is moving back to corner. Gerald Sensabaugh, last year's starting strong safety, is unsigned.

(UPDATE: Apparently just a cramp.)

