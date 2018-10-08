Passing Game Still Clunky In Another Road Loss

"You've got to be consistent. As far as us, we haven't won on the road yet," said Allen Hurns. "We've got to find a way, man. Just be consistent and win games and get on a groove where we can keep stacking them up."

At the outset, it looked like that might happen. The Cowboys opened the night with two consecutive field goal drives, one of which covered 66 yards over nine plays. It turned out not to be a sign of things to come. Hurns did manage a three-yard touchdown grab on the opening possession of the second half, but the Cowboys wouldn't find the red zone any other times on the night.

"In this league, if you want to win, a field goal is not going to do it – especially playing against this caliber of offense," Hurns said. "They're going to score points and make big plays. So once we get down there, we've got to capitalize."

A big part of that was Houston's success against the run, as the Texans limited Ezekiel Elliott to a pedestrian 54 yards on 20 carries.

Despite that, the headline-grabbing development was Prescott's continued inability to hit his stride with his receivers. The third-year quarterback was intercepted twice, both of them coming on tipped balls – the first of which clanged off of Tavon Austin's hands, while the second was intended for Deonte Thompson but was batted into the air and picked off by Justin Reid.

Those two plays highlighted another week of inability to get on the same page in the passing game. Thompson dropped a crucial third down pass after an impressive Prescott escape from Jadeveon Clowney, while the Cowboys couldn't get Cole Beasley involved until overtime.

"Those guys want to make those plays. It's not something you can just beat them down," Prescott said. "Obviously, they're out there playing and playing their ass of and trying to be the best they can and they just didn't make the play."

Why this keeps happening on the road isn't something the Cowboys can answer, but three games seem to indicate a trend. As they inch toward the halfway point of the season, Prescott knows they don't have the luxury of time to figure it out.