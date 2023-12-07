PHIvsDAL 10 Spot: Week 14 | 2023

They don't get much bigger than this, a prime-time showdown between two of the best teams in the NFL who just so happen to also be heated divisional foes. Players don't need any added motivation this week, no rah-rah speeches from coaches or bulletin-board fodder. They know the stakes.

However, there are a handful of players in the history between these two who know both sides of the rivalry, guys who suited up for the Cowboys and Eagles during their NFL careers. According to The Football Database, a total of 68 players have done so, including the most recent one, Jason Peters, who appeared in 12 games for Dallas last year after 11 seasons in Philadelphia.