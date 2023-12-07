PHIvsDAL 10 Spot: Week 14 | 2023

Rank'Em: 10 who played with DAL & PHI
They don't get much bigger than this, a prime-time showdown between two of the best teams in the NFL who just so happen to also be heated divisional foes. Players don't need any added motivation this week, no rah-rah speeches from coaches or bulletin-board fodder. They know the stakes.
However, there are a handful of players in the history between these two who know both sides of the rivalry, guys who suited up for the Cowboys and Eagles during their NFL careers. According to The Football Database, a total of 68 players have done so, including the most recent one, Jason Peters, who appeared in 12 games for Dallas last year after 11 seasons in Philadelphia.
X Factors: Watch out for these guys Sunday night
With the NFC East lead on the line, emotions will be high come Sunday night for the Eagles and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Since the Super Bowl is always the goal for every team, we decided to rank the Top 10 X-factors for the Cowboys and Eagles, using roman numerals, since 10 = X.
Here we go, these 10 guys will likely be big difference-makers one way or another.
Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles
The Cowboys and Eagles – Sunday night for a battle for first place in the division. What else really needs to be said?
Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Eagles and five for the Cowboys.