Big Facts: Dak Prescott is Best Under Pressure

Big moments, bring big pressure, and breeds 'big facts.' This week marks an opportunity for revenge as the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) for crucial positioning in the NFC East. Both Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts are in the heat of a divisional battle and an MVP race this season. But who will lead their team to a massive rivalry win in Week 14? Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 7:20 CT kickoff on NBC.

Pressure Makers – Both the Cowboys and Eagles rank inside the top four in QB pressures in 2023 according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Dallas leads the NFL with a 45.7 QB pressure percentage.

Pressure Stoppers – Additionally, the Cowboys and Eagles are the only two teams in the NFL with more than three combined All-Pro selections on the offensive line. Dallas leads the way with eight (six from Zack Martin, two from Tyron Smith), while Philly has seven (Jason Kelce has five, Lane Johnson has two).

Ready to Ride Again? – In the Week 9 meeting between Dallas and Philadelphia, each player on the Cowboys offensive line allowed at least three pressures. Terence Steele surrendered a game-high eight pressures, leading to a combined 18 pressures as a unit.

All-Time QB Matchup – Sunday night will feature the fifth matchup since 2010 between the current passing touchdown leader and outright QB rushing touchdown leader in December or later. Out of the previous four meetings, the passing touchdown leader has won the game. Prescott was on the losing end of one such game, in the divisional round against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay in 2016.

McCarthy Making History – If the Cowboys finish the season as the top scoring offense, it would be the fourth time a Mike McCarthy led offense has topped the league. He would become the first coach in history to lead multiple franchises to multiple seasons as the top scoring offense. He did so twice with Green Bay, and once already with Dallas.

Building a Wall – Dallas has allowed the second-lowest pressure rate (27.6%) on Dak Prescott's drop backs this season. Tyron Smith (6.0%), Tyler Smith (4.6%), and Zack Martin (5.1%) all rank inside the top three of their position group for pressure rate allowed.

Not Really Flying – Philadelphia has been outgained by their opponents during each of their last five games. The Eagles won their first four games in the stretch, before falling to San Francisco last week. They're the first team in NFL history to win four-straight games when being outgained by 50-yards or more in each. Dallas has only been outgained in one game this season, Week 5 in a loss against the 49ers.

Prescott in the Zone – Prior to the Bye in Week 7, Dak Prescott had tallied 0 touchdowns and 3 interceptions against zone coverage. Since then, he's exploded for a league-high 10 touchdowns against zone coverage and has not thrown an interception against.

Working the Slot – Ceedee Lamb leads the NFL in receiving yards (615) and receiving touchdowns (5) out of the slot season. However, he's dominated the league in that category since entering the NFL. He leads the league with most slot receiving yards (2,617) since he was drafted in 2020.