Pic 6: Rashan Gary's 2026 warning shot

1 / 18

With the first two days of practice in the rearview and Opening Day of training camp now here, Rashan Gary is one of many players who's champing at the bit to remind everyone he can play at a high level.

The former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers turned Cowboys' trade acquisition is locked in and ready to show his doubters something special.

"Man, the film speaks for itself," Gary said. "But everybody [should] pay attention this year. It's gonna be a great year. ... I can't wait. ... Christian Parker's defense, the swagger he brings, it trickles down to the players. The guys I'm around, it's easy to go to work, man. ... It's been great."

Gary was added to the Cowboys during free agency to help Parker's pass rush hit the ground running, and the Pro Bowler looks, and apparently feels, more than ready for the task at-hand.