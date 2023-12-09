Podcast Picks

Pod-Pick: Predicting Sunday's overall total points

Dec 08, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Pod-Pick--Predicting-Sunday’s-overall-total-points-hero

For about seven straight hours each week, DallasCowboys.com gives the fan continuous opinions and takes with an assortment of podcasts from the morning to the middle of the day.

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.

Podcast Schedule (CDT):

We polled our panelists to predict the total points scored in the game for both teams.

Related Content

news

Pod-Picks: First TD reception in Dallas-Seattle game

We polled our panelists to predict the first touchdown reception of Thursday's game from either the Cowboys or Seahawks.
news

Pod-Picks: Cowboys-Commanders score predictions

We polled our panelists to predict the final score of Thursday's game between Dallas and Washington.
news

Pod-Picks: Predicting the first defensive TD Sunday 

We polled our panelists to predict who will score the first defensive touchdown of the game for either team.
news

Pod-Picks: Who gets first sack of the game Sunday? 

We polled our panelists to predict who will make the first sack of the game, using players from either team.
news

Pod-Picks: Who scores the game's first touchdown?

We polled our panelists to predict who will score the first touchdown of the game, using players from either team.
news

Pod-Picks: Who has the most receptions Sunday?

We polled our panelists to predict who will score the first rushing touchdown of the game, using players from either team.
news

Pod-Picks: Who scores the game's first rushing TD?

We polled our panelists to predict who will score the first rushing touchdown of the game, using players from either team.
news

Pod-Picks: Who gets special teams or defensive TD?

We polled our panelists to predict who might score from the defense or special teams this week.
news

Pod-Picks: Who catches first TD pass of 2023?

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.
news

Pod-Picks: Who scores first Cowboys TD in 2023?

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.
Advertising