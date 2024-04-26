Pod-Picks: Final predictions for Cowboys' first pick

We polled our panelists from our podcasts to predict the first pick for the Cowboys Thursday night. Some of them have some trade-back thoughts in mind, while others are expecting them to stay put at No. 24. But here's what they come up with, just a few hours before the first round begins.
Pod-Picks: Final predictions for Cowboys-Packers
We polled our panelists to predict the final score of Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Packers.
Pod-Picks: First rushing TD of Sunday's game
We polled our panelists to predict who will make the first rushing touchdown of the game, using players from either team.
Pod-Picks: Who scores the game's 1st touchdown?
We polled our panelists to predict who will score the game's first touchdown, using players from either team.
Pod-Picks: What player will have the most catches?
We polled our panelists to predict who will have the most receptions in the game, using players from either team.
Pod-Picks: Predicting Sunday's overall total points
We polled our panelists to predict the total points scored in the game for both teams.
Pod-Picks: First TD reception in Dallas-Seattle game
We polled our panelists to predict the first touchdown reception of Thursday's game from either the Cowboys or Seahawks.
Pod-Picks: Cowboys-Commanders score predictions
We polled our panelists to predict the final score of Thursday's game between Dallas and Washington.
Pod-Picks: Predicting the first defensive TD Sunday
We polled our panelists to predict who will score the first defensive touchdown of the game for either team.
Pod-Picks: Who gets first sack of the game Sunday?
We polled our panelists to predict who will make the first sack of the game, using players from either team.