Pod-Picks: Final predictions for Cowboys' first pick

Apr 25, 2024 at 07:15 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Pod-Picks--Final-predictions-for-Cowboys’-first-pick-hero

We polled our panelists from our podcasts to predict the first pick for the Cowboys Thursday night. Some of them have some trade-back thoughts in mind, while others are expecting them to stay put at No. 24. But here's what they come up with, just a few hours before the first round begins.

