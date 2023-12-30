Pod-Picks: Who scores the game's 1st touchdown? 

For about seven straight hours each week, DallasCowboys.com gives the fan continuous opinions and takes with an assortment of podcasts from the morning to the middle of the day.
The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.
Podcast Schedule (CDT):
- Talkin’ Cowboys (9 am)
- Cowboys StoryLine (10am)
- Cowboys Break (11 am)
- Mick Shots (Noon)
- Hangin’ With the Boys (1 pm)
- Players Lounge (2 pm)
- Media Mash (3 pm)
- Girls Talk Boys Talk (4 pm)
We polled our panelists to predict who will score the game's first touchdown, using players from either team.