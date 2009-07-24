Position Series: Sensabaugh Leads Makeover

Jul 24, 2009 at 10:19 AM

Ken Hamlin - Defensive "quarterback," Phillips says; in charge of getting secondary lined up from play to play.
Gerald Sensabaugh - Playing for a big contract; has the coverage skills Cowboys are wanting at the strong safety position.
Alan Ball - A bit undersized at 186 pounds, but coaches like his savvy and competitiveness at safety.
Courtney Brown - Worked primarily at corner this off-season but played safety his first two seasons.
Pat Watkins - Has starting experience; missed eight games with neck/shoulder injuries and had shoulder surgery in December.
DeAngelo Smith - Athletic, versatile rookie could help on punt returns.
Michael Hamlin - Rookie moves well for his size; great leader in college.
Jerome Carter - Signed to futures contract; has playing experience with the Rams, but the numbers appear stacked against him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates: Micah Gets LB Reps; Works With HOFer

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Mailbag: Who Are You Excited To See In OTAs?

Who are you most excited to see during these OTA workouts? Are there any players in particular you feel need to have a good showing?

news

Mick Shots: Still Kicking Around in Thick Weeds

This week, we kick around the kicking situation, talk NFL rule changes and takes a peak at Thursday's OTA practice before leaving the last word to owner Jerry Jones.

news

Five Key Position Battles for Cowboys Defense

With the Cowboys defense experiencing carousel at all three levels this offseason, intriguing battles await ahead of the preseason in three months.

Advertising