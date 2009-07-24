Position Series: Sensabaugh Leads Makeover

Ken Hamlin - Defensive "quarterback," Phillips says; in charge of getting secondary lined up from play to play.

Gerald Sensabaugh - Playing for a big contract; has the coverage skills Cowboys are wanting at the strong safety position.

Alan Ball - A bit undersized at 186 pounds, but coaches like his savvy and competitiveness at safety.

Courtney Brown - Worked primarily at corner this off-season but played safety his first two seasons.

Pat Watkins - Has starting experience; missed eight games with neck/shoulder injuries and had shoulder surgery in December.

DeAngelo Smith - Athletic, versatile rookie could help on punt returns.

Michael Hamlin - Rookie moves well for his size; great leader in college.

Jerome Carter - Signed to futures contract; has playing experience with the Rams, but the numbers appear stacked against him.