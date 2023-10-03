Power Rankings: 49ers No. 1; What about Dallas?

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings have the Cowboys heading into Sunday's game with the 49ers, who are a consensus No. 1 across the board.

ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Buffalo 4.) Kansas City 5.) Dallas Cowboys - "Biggest issues on defense? Seems a little harsh to say run defense after it allowed 2.3 yards per carry against the New England Patriots, but it's run defense. The performance against Arizona in Week 3 still resonates: 222 yards allowed, 180 in the first half, 7.4 yards per carry. The Cowboys know opponents will want to run on them each week, and San Francisco (No. 3 in rushing) is up next, with two games against Philadelphia (No. 2) in the near future. The Cowboys can create takeaways and rush the passer. The best way to neutralize that is to pound the running game. The Cowboys know it and need to remain true to their gap responsibilities. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Kansas City 3.) Buffalo 4.) Philadelphia 5.) Dallas - Will Week 3's head-scratching loss at Arizona end up being an aberration? One bounce-back win doesn't prove anything, but Dallas thoroughly demolished Bill Belichick and the Patriots in all phases. Even when the Cowboys slightly let their foot off the gas, they were head-and-shoulders better. That's reassuring. DaRon Bland's pick-six was such an important play in the game (after he missed a chance at one earlier) because it effectively ended the Patriots' chances before halftime and sent a message that this defense can indeed soldier on without Trevon Diggs. Plus, even with some OL breakdowns, the offense proved to be efficient and occasionally dangerous against a good Pats defense." - Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Kansas City 4.) Buffalo 5.) Dallas - "That showing against the Patriots was the team we expect to see this season. The defense was special and put the Arizona debacle in the rearview mirror." – Pete Prisco