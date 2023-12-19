Power Rankings: Cowboys, Dolphins still in Top 5

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings as they head into their matchup with the Dolphins, who are ranked No. 4, No. 4, No. 3 and No. 4 in the four outlets listed below.

ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Baltimore 3.) Dallas Cowboys - " Where are the Cowboys ranked No. 1 in the NFL? Non-offensive touchdowns.This is what happens when somebody sets an NFL record, like Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has by scoring five touchdowns on interceptions this season. But Bland isn't the only one in on the act. Leighton Vander Esch returned a fumble for a touchdown and Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. The Cowboys have seven on the season, followed by Indianapolis (five) and Miami (four). – Todd Archer_

NFL.com: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Baltimore 3.) Dallas Cowboys - Prior to kickoff in Buffalo, the Cowboys secured a playoff spot. Unfortunately, that ended up being the high point of Sunday. Losing to the Bills was never going to kill the season and all the positive momentum of the past few months, but it was the way it happened that raised some serious concerns. Giving up 266 yards and three TDs on the ground to Buffalo revealed what could be the blueprint to beating Dallas in the playoffs. DT Johnathan Hankins was missing for this game, but it's wild to think he was the difference. In the Cowboys' four losses this season, they've allowed 767 rush yards on 153 carries (5.0 average) and nine TDs. In their 10 wins, opponents have run the ball 232 times for 877 yards (3.8 average) and only four TDs. This week's opponent, Miami, can run it. So can Detroit, Dallas' Week 17 assignment. These are critical games for a team that still is jockeying for the No. 1 seed, yet suddenly it faces a major issue that is threatening to challenge the whole operation. The Cowboys shouldn't have lost Sunday's game as one-sidedly as they did. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Baltimore 3.) Miami 4.) Kansas City 5.) Detroit 6.) Philadelphia 7.) Buffalo 8.) Dallas Cowboys – "They were physically mauled by the Bills in the loss Sunday. That is not a good look heading to the playoffs or as they ready to play Miami. – Pete Prisco