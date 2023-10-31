Power Rankings: Cowboys set to face No. 1 Eagles

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings have the Cowboys after winning a second straight game by beating the Rams, 43-20 last Sunday.

ESPN: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Miami 3.) Kansas City 4.) Baltimore 5.) Dallas Cowboys - "Dak Prescott has stepped up his play the past two games, and he has done more with his legs, not just with his running but buying time outside the pocket to make off-script plays. As he has gotten more comfortable with Mike McCarthy as the play-caller, he has been able to find his way in certain situations. Prescott has three games this year in which he has completed at least 80% of his passes, but some of that was due to quick, shorter throws. Against the Rams on Sunday, he was 7-of-9 for 133 yards and three touchdowns on passes of 10 or more air yards in the first half. When Prescott completes more than half of his throws of 10 yards or more, the Cowboys are 4-0 this year, per ESPN Stats & Information. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: ESPN: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Baltimore 3.) Miami 4.) Kansas City 5.) Jacksonville 6.) Dallas Cowboys - The Cowboys have picked themselves off the mat since the 49ers debacle in Week 5. A gut-check road win in Week 6, the Week 7 bye and the three-phase destruction of the Rams -- a get-right game for the offense if ever there was one -- have been cleansing. On Sunday, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were as locked in as they've ever been. The early pass protection was frightening, and Tyron Smith returning would be huge, although that unit settled in eventually. Since losing to San Francisco, the Cowboys have answered several questions. But more loom in Week 9, which will feature the biggest game for the Cowboys in forever, a trip to Philly that rates five out of five stars on the Madden-Summerall 4:25 ET scale. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Baltimore 3.) Jacksonville 4.) Cowboys - They've won two straight as they head to Philadelphia for a big game with the Eagles. Dak Prescott was really good against the Rams, which has to carry over this week if the Cowboys are to beat the Eagles." – Pete Prisco