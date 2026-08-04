Practice Points: News and notes from second padded practice

OXNARD, Calif. – While they seem to go hand in hand, but the injuries have started to occur after the pads have come on. The Cowboys had another padded practice on Tuesday and there was yet another player to leave practice.
The intensity remains sky high with the offense battling back and seemingly winning the day - but not by much.
Here are some of the top observations from Tuesday in Oxnard by the staff writers:
- Best Served Cold - The first day of padded practice was one the Cowboys' offense won't soon forget, mostly because Christian Parker's defense had a day at all three levels and gave them hell in the process, On the second day of padded practice, however, the tables were turned. And although Prescott and the offense didn't win in lopsided fashion, they looked sharp in their adaptation of what happened 24 hours prior — a definite bounceback day for Prescott, Lamb, Ferguson, Pickens and the RB corps. - (Patrik Walker)
- DT3? – Not sure if teams around the league discuss the third defensive tackle much but with the Cowboys, it's clear that Otito Ogbonnia can be impactful. The offseason addition might not push Quinnen Williams and/or Kenny Clark out of the lineup, but there is always a rotation and "Tito" is going to be right in the mix. At 6-3, 355, he's the biggest player on the team but don't let his size foll you. Twice on Tuesday, Ogbonnia showed off his speed, snuffing out screens and pitch-plays to the outside, proving that he can make plays both in the middle and outside of the trenches. – (Nick Eatman)
- Return of Ferg - In his second practice back from missing time for a personal reason, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson had his best practice of training camp. He and Dak Prescott were on the same page in the quick passing game, something that they've usually executed well over the course of their time together. That said, Ferguson had some highlights too, including a strong catch up the seam on a throw from Prescott and another one-handed catch that he reeled in while falling to the ground. - (Tommy Yarrish)
- Raising the Bar - A lot of talk has centered on the rapid progression of Jaishawn Barham in his first-ever training camp. The rookie third-round pick has indeed been impressive and is pushing for major playing time in his first year. On the second day of padded practice, having also been disruptive the day prior, Barham was awarded most (if not all) of the reps at MIKE LB, partly due to Parker wanting to truly test the former Wolverine at the position. - (Patrik Walker)
- Blue Streak – So far, it seems as if Jayden Blue has jumped into the backup conversation at running back. We'll see how it shakes out and Phil Mafah and Malik Davis will have something to say but Blue continues to make plays, especially in the passing game. He provides an element to the position that even starter Javonte Williams doesn't have. So far, Blue has shown the maturity in his game and it's showing with pretty much a big highlight every day – including a screen pass that went the distance because Blue was never touched. – (Nick Eatman)
- Tuesday Injury Report - The Cowboys got a safety back on Tuesday, as PJ Locke (knee) returned to practice after missing a few days. The room took another hit however, as Alijah Clark exited practice early with an ankle injury and did not return. Additionally, after head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he'd be getting all of the reps with the 1's on offense, tackle Tyler Guyton missed some of the end of practice with a sore elbow. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was dealing with a sore leg, and did not participate in team drills. Both Guyton and Overshown's injuries do not appear to be of any concern. - (Tommy Yarrish)