Practice Report: Gallup Returns To The Field

FRISCO, Texas – Michael Gallup is back on the practice field.
It's impressive to say, but it's true. Just 15 days after undergoing a procedure on his knee, Gallup was back on practice Wednesday morning, as the Cowboys begin their preparations for Week 5.
"He's done a great job with his rehab," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "He might be limited, but he's certainly done a good job. So we'll see what he's able to do."
Gallup's return is a bit of good news for an offense that is currently dealing with several injuries. Tyron Smith and La'el Collins both sat out of Wednesday's practice. Smith is still considered "week-to-week" after spraining his ankle on Sunday night against New Orleans, and Collins is limited by what Garrett described as a back issue.
To help them get through practice, the Cowboys moved Connor Williams to Collins' right tackle spot, while Xavier Su'a-Filo moved into Williams' place at left guard. Zack Martin, who has been dealing with a back issue of his own, was able to practice on Wednesday.
The Dallas defense saw some shakeup on Wednesday, as well. After two weeks away with a knee injury, Antwaun Woods returned to practice and mixed into things.
Tyrone Crawford was absent again, although Garrett said he's hopeful the veteran defensive end will be able to participate later in the week. DeMarcus Lawrence also practiced Wednesday, though Garrett said his participation is likely to be limited. Lawrence injured his shoulder in Sunday night's loss to the Saints.