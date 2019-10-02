Practice Report: Gallup Returns To The Field

"He's done a great job with his rehab," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "He might be limited, but he's certainly done a good job. So we'll see what he's able to do."

Gallup's return is a bit of good news for an offense that is currently dealing with several injuries. Tyron Smith and La'el Collins both sat out of Wednesday's practice. Smith is still considered "week-to-week" after spraining his ankle on Sunday night against New Orleans, and Collins is limited by what Garrett described as a back issue.

To help them get through practice, the Cowboys moved Connor Williams to Collins' right tackle spot, while Xavier Su'a-Filo moved into Williams' place at left guard. Zack Martin, who has been dealing with a back issue of his own, was able to practice on Wednesday.

The Dallas defense saw some shakeup on Wednesday, as well. After two weeks away with a knee injury, Antwaun Woods returned to practice and mixed into things.