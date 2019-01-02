Practice Update: No Su'a-Filo Again Wednesday

FRISCO, Texas – Starting left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo is sitting out a second straight practice with an ankle sprain as the Cowboys continue preparations for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against Seattle.
Su'a-Filo did play through an ankle injury Dec. 9 against Philadelphia, and head coach Jason Garrett said he's moving around better since getting hurt in the second half against the Giants last Sunday.
"He won't do anything today, but we still have a few days to go here," Garrett said.
Rookie Connor Williams has been the primary backup guard. He started for Zack Martin (sprained knee) on the right side last Sunday against the Giants. Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are practicing this week.
Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) was the only player besides Su'a-Filo not practicing Wednesday during the open portion.