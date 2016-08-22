Practice Update: Tyrone Crawford Headlines List Of Injury Concerns

FRISCO, Texas – With the new facility has come the new routine of Cowboys practices.

The Cowboys held their first practice at The Star on Sunday afternoon, but they moved their Monday session to 8:15 a.m. to cope with the Texas heat. Following a fully-padded practice session, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett met with the media to discuss the team's preparations for Thursday's trip to Seattle.

With the team having moved its base of operations back to Texas, practices are no longer fully open – as they were in California. Only the first 15 minutes of practice were open to reporters, allowing time to take stock of the Cowboys' injury situation.

Most notable of Monday's absences was Tyrone Crawford, who left Sunday's practice after taking a blow to the head.

"He was not able to practice. He was checked for a concussion during practice, and we'll take his situation day-by-day," Garrett said.

Crawford headlined a list that also included Rod Smith, Ronald Leary, Shaneil Jenkins, Charles Tapper, David Irving, James Morris, Andrew Gachkar, Mark Nzeocha and Jeremiah McKinnon.

Darren McFadden, James Hanna and Jaylon Smith were also absent, as they remain on the Physically Unable to Perform and Non-Football lists.

Many of the injuries in question are problems sustained during the win against the Dolphins on Friday night. Leary suffered a quad strain in the game and did not practice Sunday or Monday. Garrett said that Jenkins – who has two sacks in two preseason games – is not practicing after developing an issue with his hamstring.

Irving is still dealing with the groin strain he suffered during practices in Oxnard, Calif., but he said Monday that they issue isn't too serious – just a matter of being smart about how quickly he returns.

Tapper has been missing for more than a week with soreness in his back, which is especially troublesome for a rookie's development. But Garrett said the young defensive end isn't quite ready to work his way back.

"We're taking his situation day-by-day, but it would be nice to get him back on the practice field," he said.

The Cowboys are scheduled for another 8:15 a.m. practice on Tuesday before traveling to Seattle on Wednesday.