Pro Bowl Corner Byron Jones Has Hip Surgery

FRISCO, Texas – Cornerback Byron Jones had successful hip surgery this week with the goal of being back on the field for the start of training camp, according to reports.

Having the clean-up procedure now gives Jones time to rehab this offseason before camp begins, typically in late July.

Jones thrived in his first full season at cornerback under defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard. He started all 16 games and posted a team-best 15 pass breakups along with 76 tackles, according to coaches' film.

In December, Jones became the first Cowboys cornerback voted to the Pro Bowl since 2009 (Terence Newman, Mike Jenkins).