Pro Bowl Update

Written by Ally Traylor
I made it!!!!
From the second I got off the plane, after landing in Honolulu, I was greeted with Cowboys Cheers and met new friends from all over the world coming in to town for Pro Bowl! Though I wasn't wearing any of our Cowboys attire, apparently my "Cowboys blue" dress and bright PINK Heys luggage was a dead giveaway! ….As I walked through the airport, people whispered, "that's the Dallas girl"….So funny!
When I got to baggage claim, I was met by the amazing security officer for the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders: STEVE!!!!! We instantly had fun joking about about my large, heavy and very PINK luggage! While meeting with Steve, I noticed a group of uniforms that made me smile….