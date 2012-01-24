Pro Bowl Update

Jan 24, 2012 at 04:00 PM

Written by Ally Traylor

I made it!!!!

From the second I got off the plane, after landing in Honolulu, I was greeted with Cowboys Cheers and met new friends from all over the world coming in to town for Pro Bowl! Though I wasn't wearing any of our Cowboys attire, apparently my "Cowboys blue" dress and bright PINK Heys luggage was a dead giveaway! ….As I walked through the airport, people whispered, "that's the Dallas girl"….So funny!

When I got to baggage claim, I was met by the amazing security officer for the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders: STEVE!!!!! We instantly had fun joking about about my large, heavy and very PINK luggage! While meeting with Steve, I noticed a group of uniforms that made me smile….

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

