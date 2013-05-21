Quick Hits: Garrett Press Conference After First OTA's

IRVING, Texas – Cowboys coach Jason Garrett held a brief press conference with the media following his team's first day of OTA's. Here is a brief recap of Garrett's talking points:
- Garrett said he'd obviously prefer to have Tony Romo healthy if possible. But precaution and safety is more important. Garrett said there's some chance Romo can participate in minicamp on June 11, and he'll "certainly" be ready for training camp.
- "There'll be plenty of work" once training camp starts, was Garrett's reaction to the issue of Romo missing time with rookies like Terrance Williams and Gavin Escobar. Garrett reiterated that it's better to be cautious at this early date.
- Regarding the nature of Romo's cyst, Garrett said all reports were that it was minor in nature. Romo was in and out of the doctor's office on the same day.
- Will Allen's experience as a starter and his experience in Monte Kiffin's Tampa 2 defense are two of the main reasons in the coaching staff's decision to add the veteran.
- "We've always kind of admired him in competition," Garrett said of recent signee Anthony Hargrove. Garrett said they had worked Hargrove out several times in the recent past, and they were happy with the shape he was in.
- "We try to do a good job evaluating the circumstances around that stuff, and we got our arms around his role in all that," said Garrett of Hargrove's role in the Saints' bounty scandal. "We think he's a good football player and a good person."
- Matt Johnson and Barry Church were two more names Garrett touched on when discussing one of his favorite topics: the staff's excitement at bringing promising players back from injury.
- Regarding Dez Bryant's off-field character, Garrett said the team's top receiver "has developed in so many ways." Garrett touched on Bryant's strides as a receiver, and he added "a lot of that coincides with his development as a person." Garrett said Bryant is "a joy to coach … and he's got a number of these other things in his life organized and together, and it makes him a better player."
- DeMarco Murray didn't practice on Tuesday, which Garrett said was a result of a "hamstring tweak." He said that, as with any injured player, it's important to take a conservative approach and remember that it's May 21.
- Garrett said Lawrence Vickers "had a back surgery a little while back," and he is currently working on rehabbing that.
- Five days after the Cowboys re-signed Doug Free, Garrett said he's excited by the development. "We had to get the economics right for our football team, and I think he understands the benefits of the situation here."
- Garrett said he expects to see DeMarco Murray return to practice "early next week." He added that several members of the roster may not be ready until training camp.