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Quinnen Williams is all business in eyeing the 49ers

Nov 11, 2026 at 03:17 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_11_ Quinnen Williams

FRISCO, Texas — As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are on different paths. The former is struggling to find consistency and is looking to the Week 10 matchup against their age-old NFC rival as a way to catapult themselves into a wave of momentum they've not enjoyed yet in 2026.

Contrarily, the 49ers, who have defeated the Cowboys in the last four matchups, including to postseason contests, want nothing more than to keep that streak going en route to keeping the best record in the conference.

For his part, however, Quinnen Williams is approaching the game as he does every other.

"If you are a competitor, if you are a player in this league, you want to win every single game," he said on Wednesday after practice. "So that's the main thing we focus on: not beating ourselves and executing, and trying to pull out a win."

Williams, who arrived midseason last year during a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets, isn't bogged down by the emotion of wanting to end a streak he had no part in helping to create. Instead, he is leaning completely into the fact this is the next game on the calendar, and next opportunity to generate a win streak; and nothing more.

So don't expect the laser-focused wrecking ball to get out over his skis in this one.

"I think it's a morale boost to win all games," he added. "So, for me personally, I want to win, no matter what team we play, no matter when we play. I want to do everything in my power to be able to win."

That mindset has Williams operating as one of, if not the, best defensive tackle in football entering Week 10. Through his last four games, he's racked up four sacks and 10 tackles for loss, and become an absolute behemoth for Christian Parker's defensive front.

"I'm extremely hard on myself," said the All-Pro. "I feel like I'm going in the right direction, and the person I want to be, and the player I want to play like, and I just got to keep going and keep doing the things I know I can do. Keep building off the good things, and correct the bad things."

And, speaking of Parker, it's evident the relationship between he and Williams has rapidly grown in the right direction since the beginning of the season, and that's something the latter spoke on after Parker, in his meeting with media last week, pointed to as well when discussing Williams' leadership role in the locker room and on the field.

"Me and C.P. are cool. That's my guy right there, man," he said. "I believe him 100%. I think he puts me in the best position, and puts his defense in the best position to win. And I think the biggest thing we can do to have his bck is to execute on the field."

That's the only way they'll have a chance at shocking the world on Sunday afternoon against the 49ers, and it is indeed Williams' favorite word as of late: execute.

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