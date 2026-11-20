FRISCO, Texas — In almost no time at all, Quinnen Williams has proven to be exactly what the Dallas Cowboys had hoped, if not more, when they executed the blockbuster trade to pull him away from the New York Jets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

The First-team All-Pro defensive tackle instantly made an impact on the field, and off of it as well and, to that end, he has been officially named a finalist for this year's Bart Starr Award — a chance to join very rare air in Dallas.

Since the inception of the Bart Starr Award in 1989, only two Cowboys' players have had the honor of winning it, namely, Darren Woodson in 2002, and Jason Witten in 2013.

AIA (Athletes in Action), a sports ministry associated with Cru (formerly known as Campus Crusade for Christ), presents the annual award as a way of honoring those who embody the tenets that helped define the life of the late, great Packers' Hall of Famer.

"Unlike awards focused solely on performance, the Bart Starr Award uniquely recognizes the total impact of an NFL player's life — celebrating those who lead with purpose, serve others selflessly and model excellence beyond the game," Cru says of the honor.

The winner will also be honored by a Super Bowl breakfast hosted by AIA, and the complete list of previous winners adds further proof of exactly how meaningful the award truly is, a list that includes not only Woodson and Witten, but also Peyton Manning, Calais Campbell, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner and so many more.

Williams' locker room presence and leadership was felt immediately in Dallas, and he quickly made it clear North Texas is where he wants to be — en route to earning a three-year, $106 million contract extension only a few months later.