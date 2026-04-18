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Offseason | 2026

Dak Prescott, Troy Aikman share the stage for Children's Cancer Fund Gala

Apr 17, 2026 at 09:27 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

04_17_ Troy Aikman Dak Prescott

DALLAS – Despite playing two decades apart, Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott will always be linked as members of one of the most exclusive fraternities in all of sports.

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in Cowboys history shared the stage again Friday night as honorary chairs for the Children's Cancer Fund 36th Anniversary Gala. The event, a fashion show featuring 18 pediatric cancer patients walking the runway alongside various celebrities, raised more than $3 million for cancer research.

For Aikman, the gala has been part of his life for more than 30 years, alongside fellow Cowboys legends Roger Staubach and Tony Romo — and now Prescott. While they share the same position with the same franchise, they also share a passion for helping children and families facing a battle that far exceeds anything on a football field.

"This event has changed a lot from the beginning," Aikman said, noting its evolution from a luncheon to a dinner and now a fashion‑show‑themed gala. "I keep thinking that one of these years we won't have it, that we'll find a cure. It's pretty remarkable that we haven't.

"I had lunch with Roger Staubach today — he's the one who got me involved, and then I got Dak involved," Aikman added. "I told him tonight was the big gala, and he talked about how much he missed it and wanted me to tell everybody hello. But yeah, it's a great night for these kids."

Prescott, who called the evening a "beautiful night," didn't need much convincing to get involved.

"When Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman call you and tell you they've been part of something for 30 years, you're saying, 'Hey, sign me up,'" Prescott said. "It's not about following them — it's about inspiring the kids, being there for them and their families, and being the neighbor God allows me to be."

Now a father of two, Prescott said becoming a parent has changed his perspective, expanding his focus beyond the children to include their parents and support systems.

"Definitely being a parent now, you empathize with the parents," Prescott said. "Before, my perspective was just through the eyes of the kid — can I make them happy, can I lighten their day, give them a moment outside the adversity they're going through?

"Now it's the parents, too," he continued. "When I meet them, I try to give them just as much love, because losing my mom to cancer, I understand that sometimes the parents need the same support as the patients. Whether it's a hug, a smile, a donation, or just being there — it all matters."

Aikman said he believes being an NFL player — particularly a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys — carries an added responsibility to give back.

"I think being the Cowboys quarterback, being an NFL player, puts you in a position to help others," Aikman said. "There are so many players around the league who give back to their communities, and they take that responsibility seriously.

"There's a legacy with Cowboys quarterbacks, especially with this event and the Children's Cancer Fund," he added. "Roger was the right guy. I hope I was when he asked me. And I know Dak is. He represents himself, the organization, and everything good about it — and I'm thrilled he's carrying that legacy forward."

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