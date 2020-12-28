Randy Gregory, Defense Peaking Down The Stretch

It was the defense's third consecutive game with at least three and the franchise's longest streak in six years. That's also 10 forced turnovers in the last three games after only 11 in the first 12 games.

"I think the more we play the defense, the better we are at it," linebacker Sean Lee said. "I think the communication has been great. I think the coaches have been unbelievable, continuing to show us where we can make the plays. And then there's some guys who are playing incredible."

Hurts and the Eagles' offense started hot with a 14-0 lead on their first two drives. Hurts beat Dallas with designed runs and scrambles on the opening series, then hit Desean Jackson for an 81-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second drive. In the process, the Cowboys set a franchise record for most points allowed in a season, breaking the 436-point mark set 10 years ago.

The Eagles added a field goal just before halftime for a 17-13 lead. They didn't score again.

In pitching a second-half shutout, Gregory and the defensive line were effective keeping Hurts in the pocket. Philly's second-round draft pick had five carries for 53 yards in the first half but four carries for only 16 yards after halftime.

"I think we did a good job getting after them from the front of the defense all the way to the back," Gregory said. "Corners, DBs did a good job locking up, making plays. Linebackers did a good job flowing to the ball and the D-Line did a real good job getting back there and causing chaos back there in the backfield."

For Gregory, who spent a year and a half away from the team on suspension, he's clearly finding a groove as an edge rusher in the final month of the season.

"I was joking with Tyrone (Crawford) on the sideline (that) it's probably the worst I've felt physically in a game as far as wear and tear. But you've got to keep pushing forward," Gregory said. "But as far as day to day, feeling strong, feeling like I can go out there and really play at my highest level, I've really stayed consistent with that throughout the year. Very proud of myself for that. I think in years past, I couldn't say the same. But this year, I've done a pretty good job."