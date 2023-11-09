Rank'Em

Rank'Em: 10 'old-school' games vs. New York Giants

Nov 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The second of their two matchups in 2023 marks the 123rd time that the Cowboys have faced off against the Giants overall. And Dallas has held the upper hand in the series, posting a 74-47-2 record in the regular season, which includes a 40-0 drubbing of the Giants in Week One of this year's schedule. Somewhat surprisingly, only once have they met in the playoffs with New York upsetting the Cowboys in the 2007 divisional round.

Given their long history, we decided to change things up a little bit this time and kick it old school, as they say. So here are 10 of the most memorable games played between the Cowboys and Giants from the 1960s and 1970s, the first two decades of their storied rivalry.

Cowboys vs. Giants • Oct. 11, 1964 • Cotton Bowl • T, 13-13 This is probably the most disappointing tie Dallas has ever recorded. The Cowboys dominated the game, racking up 463 yards of offense while allowing just 128. Unfortunately, though, thanks to six turnovers and seven sacks, they found themselves trailing 13-3 at the half before finally managing to tack on 10 more points to at least come out even.
*Cowboys at Giants • Oct. 10, 1976 • Giants Stadium • W, 24-14 * Over 76,000 fans were on hand to help celebrate the opening of the Giants' new stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Instead, the Cowboys spoiled the party. Led by a Doomsday Defense that harassed former teammate Craig Morton all day, sacking him five times, the Cowboys jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.
Cowboys vs. Giants • Dec. 1, 1963 • Cotton Bowl • L, 34-27 It was a banner day for running back Don Perkins, who rushed for a career-high three touchdowns to help the Cowboys take a seemingly comfortable 27-14 lead at the half. But that would be it for the home team, as the Giants stormed back with 20 unanswered points, including 13 in the fourth quarter to steal the victory.
Cowboys vs. Giants • Sept. 27, 1970 • Cotton Bowl • W, 28-10 Cliff Harris tells the story that in his first NFL game, he was warned in the huddle something to the effect of, "We're going to the Super Bowl this year rookie, so you better not screw it up." Well, in his second career game he had two interceptions, and yes, the Cowboys would go on to reach the Super Bowl.
Cowboys vs. Giants • Oct. 27, 1969 • Cotton Bowl • W, 25-3 The Giants jumped out to a quick 3-0 advantage, but that would be all she wrote for the visitors as the Cowboys went on to outgain New York, 370 yards to 166. The final blow came when Bob Hayes, who had 181 all-purpose yards, took a halfback pass from rookie Calvin Hill and raced 40 yards for the touchdown.
Cowboys vs. Giants • Oct. 11, 1971 • Cotton Bowl • W, 20-13 Fittingly a prime-time Monday night showdown, this was the Cowboys' final home game played in the Cotton Bowl before moving to Texas Stadium. But despite fumbling the ball a team-record five times and totaling six turnovers overall, Dallas racked up 222 yards rushing and saw both Roger Staubach and Craig Morton throw touchdown passes in an eventual seven-point victory.
Cowboys at Giants • Oct. 29, 1961 • Yankee Stadium • W, 17-16 Leading New York's effort in this one was kicker and future star broadcaster Pat Summerall, who provided 10 of his team's 16 points. However, that wouldn't be enough in this affair as the Cowboys defeated the Giants for the first time ever when their own kicker, Allen Green, booted a 32-yard field goal late to bring home the win.
Cowboys at Giants • Dec. 4, 1960 • Yankee Stadium • T, 31-31 This is probably the most satisfying tie Dallas has ever recorded. The Cowboys were already 0-10 in their inaugural season when they paid a visit to the Big Apple, and after the Giants jumped out to a 14-0 lead, they appeared headed to another defeat. But behind L.G. Dupre's career-high three touchdowns and a late 11-yard Billy Howton scoring catch, the upstart team earned a much-needed tie.
Cowboys vs. Giants • Sept. 18, 1966 • Cotton Bowl • W, 52-7 Head coach Tom Landry and quarterback Don Meredith were certainly in sync when the 1966 campaign got underway. Meredith threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns – including a pair to Bob Hayes, who also had 195 yards receiving – as Dallas totaled 518 yards of offense in one of the most dominating performances in team history.
Cowboys at Giants • Nov. 4, 1979 • Giants Stadium • W, 16-14 The Cowboys were down 14-6 with less than three minutes remaining in the game when Roger Staubach connected with Drew Pearson on a 32-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to one. "Captain Comeback" then got the ball back at his own 9-yard line with 1:49 left, which was enough time to march down the field and set up Rafael Septien for the winning 22-yard field goal with just three seconds on the clock.
