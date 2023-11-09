Rank'Em: 10 ‘old-school’ games vs. New York Giants

The second of their two matchups in 2023 marks the 123rd time that the Cowboys have faced off against the Giants overall. And Dallas has held the upper hand in the series, posting a 74-47-2 record in the regular season, which includes a 40-0 drubbing of the Giants in Week One of this year's schedule. Somewhat surprisingly, only once have they met in the playoffs with New York upsetting the Cowboys in the 2007 divisional round.