Rank'Em: 10 Position Battles To Watch During Camp

4. Swing Tackle

If the Cowboys front office learned one thing in 2020, hopefully it was to not take the backup tackle spots lightly. With both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins out for much of the season, the offensive line struggled mightily and had a revolving door at tackle with backups like Terence Steele, Brandon Knight, Cam Erving, and even Zack Martin. But have the moves, including the addition of Ty Nsekhe, been made to be secure up front if something goes wrong with Smith or Collins again? Mike McCarthy and his staff will have to make the evaluations and decide if more needs to be done, or if the current backup plan is a solid enough foundation.