Rank'Em: 10 Position Battles To Watch During Camp

Jul 20, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Kyle Youmans

The Cowboys have headed off to training camp in Oxnard, California, signaling the start of a new season.

The practices will not only give us a chance to see some real competition, but hopefully answer some pressing questions that face this team entering the 2021 season.

Position battles will be the prominent storylines through training camp, and with boots on the ground in Oxnard, the Dallascowboys.com staff has you covered.

Throughout camp, we will chronicle the most-pressing storylines in a regular feature "Battlegrounds."

But today, let's focus on 10 key positions to analyze as we start camp.

The Cowboys have officially reported for training camp in Oxnard. The start of camp signals a time to compete. With that, let's focus on 10 key position battles to watch.

10. Starting Tight End

With the emergence of Dalton Schultz as a productive part of the offense in 2020 makes this a more intriguing than year's past. Blake Jarwin makes his full return this season after missing almost all last year with a torn ACL. He is still assumed to be the front runner for the starting spot, mostly due to his pre-injury potential, but Schultz at least earned a competition with over 60 receptions and 600 yards during the 2020 campaign.

9. Final WR Spots

Most likely, five receivers will make the roster with a possible sixth if they are valuable enough to the special teams unit. Last year, the spots outside the 'top three' were occupied by Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown, each having their impacts throughout the season. But with the new crop of receivers entering the fold like rookies Simi Fehoko, Brandon Smith, T.J. Vasher, and Osirus Mitchell, all signs point towards a coming competition for a couple open roster spots.

8. Punter

2020 saw the end of the Chris Jones era in Dallas after nursing a significant lower body injury and ultimately losing his roster spot to Hunter Niswander. Now, despite an impressive season with 47.2 yards per punt, Niswander will be the one fighting for his position as Dallas brings in veteran Bryan Anger. Each have experience with holding and handling kickoffs and the roster spot could boil down to whoever placekicker Greg Zuerlein prefers at the end of the preseason. But either way, a punting competition and having extra legs in practice are each right up John Fassel's alley.

7. Starting Safeties

Donovan Wilson emerged as a fan favorite and glimmer of hope in the secondary during the second half of the 2020 schedule. Wilson had so much success, it took some of the attention away from the inconsistent and often disappointing play of the other starting safety. The addition of veterans Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse hope to nurse that problem, but there are some young guns like Israel Mukuamu and Tyler Coyle that show significant upside and may challenge to earn playing time next to Wilson.

6. Edge Rusher Depth

At the moment, it looks as if DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory each have their starting spot locked up for the start of the season, but the depth at the position is a jumbled mess. Multiple draft picks, multiple veterans, and free agent signings are all fighting what looks to be five spots on the 53-man roster following the preseason. Rotational players like Dorance Armstrong and Bradlee Anae are not only looking for snaps this season but looking to stay on the roster. Seemingly a good problem to have for the team, but a stressful one for roster hopefuls aiming to stick around.

5. Backup Quarterback

Dak Prescott makes his return in 2021, but Andy Dalton does not. Which opens the door for a quarterback duel to decide who is the best backup option between Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci, Cooper Rush, or even Mr. Free Agent. The front office would certainly like one of the in-house candidates to emerge as a viable option despite the uncertainty surrounding each of their games so far. If not, there could be a veteran free agent getting a call towards the end of the preseason or entering the first few weeks of the year.

4. Swing Tackle

If the Cowboys front office learned one thing in 2020, hopefully it was to not take the backup tackle spots lightly. With both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins out for much of the season, the offensive line struggled mightily and had a revolving door at tackle with backups like Terence Steele, Brandon Knight, Cam Erving, and even Zack Martin. But have the moves, including the addition of Ty Nsekhe, been made to be secure up front if something goes wrong with Smith or Collins again? Mike McCarthy and his staff will have to make the evaluations and decide if more needs to be done, or if the current backup plan is a solid enough foundation.

3. Top Three Cornerbacks

    Normally, this position battle would probably be at the top of the list, or at least the last few seasons it would have. But for the first time in a few years, there is a bit of a foundation for the cornerbacks as the secondary returns Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, and Trevon Diggs who all started last season. The biggest questions surround what happens when second round pick Kelvin Joseph earns playing time or a starting job. Who drops from their starting spot if another young corner emerges? Brown, Lewis, and Diggs have the early advantage, but nothing is certain on this defense.

2. Defensive Tackle

There is not a more crowded position with so much to prove than the defensive tackle spot as the Cowboys arrive in Oxnard. Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill each return but have competition from both veterans, Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins, along with rookies like Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna. Last season, Dallas carried just five defensive tackles, but could cut that number down to make room for more edge rushers. And just to turn up the pressure, remember that the interior of the defensive line was a crucial weak spot in the Cowboys' bottom five run defense of 2020.

1. Starting Linebackers

The addition of first-round pick Micah Parsons and the uncertainty of the linebackers over the last few seasons, things could get interesting. Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch each return for crucial campaigns for their Cowboys future after dealing with injuries and failed expectations. Additionally, Parsons isn't the only new backer in town as Keanu Neal makes his Dallas debut and looks to show the ropes of how a Dan Quinn defense is run. All four players will see significant playing time, but who sets themselves apart in the early going?

