Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 03:30 PM

Rank'Em: After Dak, Who Else Needs New Deal?

 by  David Helman  &  Nick Eatman
So the July 15 deadline came and went. And here we are, with Dak Prescott still without a long-term contract.

Now, he does have a rather hefty payday in front of him as he signed his $31.4 million franchise tag for this year, assuring that Prescott will be the Cowboys' quarterback for this year.

But without a long-term deal in place, the future is certainly cloudy for Prescott, who could be franchised again for around $38 million in 2021. But that could be problematic depending on what happens with the salary cap after what will likely be a unique season for the NFL in 2020.

But while no contract negotiation in the NFL has gained more attention than this one, the Cowboys will likely have other players seeking new deals as well.

Let's look at 12 players, Dak included, that could potentially be next in line for a new payday.

L.P. Ladouceur: If it feels like the Cowboys' long snapper has been a perennial free agent recently, it's because he has. After his five-year contract expired in 2017, Ladouceur has re-signed on a one-year deal in each of the last three offseasons. At the age of 39, it seems likely that Ladouceur will continue that business model until he decides to retire.
L.P. Ladouceur: If it feels like the Cowboys' long snapper has been a perennial free agent recently, it's because he has. After his five-year contract expired in 2017, Ladouceur has re-signed on a one-year deal in each of the last three offseasons. At the age of 39, it seems likely that Ladouceur will continue that business model until he decides to retire.

Sean Lee: It's unlikely that Lee signs another long-term deal before he retires, but the 10-year veteran has proven he can still play at a high level. If he decides to continue playing in 2021, he could once again re-up with the Cowboys – or perhaps pursue a chance elsewhere.
Sean Lee: It's unlikely that Lee signs another long-term deal before he retires, but the 10-year veteran has proven he can still play at a high level. If he decides to continue playing in 2021, he could once again re-up with the Cowboys – or perhaps pursue a chance elsewhere.

Andy Dalton: When he signed his one-year deal in Dallas, Dalton said he did it with an eye on the second half of his career. The three-time Pro Bowler still thinks he can start in the NFL and may get a chance to do so. What his market looks like in 2021 may depend on what kind of opportunities he receives in 2020.
Andy Dalton: When he signed his one-year deal in Dallas, Dalton said he did it with an eye on the second half of his career. The three-time Pro Bowler still thinks he can start in the NFL and may get a chance to do so. What his market looks like in 2021 may depend on what kind of opportunities he receives in 2020.

Aldon Smith: Another newcomer who has yet to play with the Cowboys. In Smith's case, he also hasn't played since 2015. The former All-Pro has quite an opportunity in front of him. NFL clubs love to give money to guys who can rush the passer, and Smith has proven he can do that when he's on the field and committed. It's been a long time since he's played, but he could set himself up quite nicely if he hits the ground running.
Aldon Smith: Another newcomer who has yet to play with the Cowboys. In Smith's case, he also hasn't played since 2015. The former All-Pro has quite an opportunity in front of him. NFL clubs love to give money to guys who can rush the passer, and Smith has proven he can do that when he's on the field and committed. It's been a long time since he's played, but he could set himself up quite nicely if he hits the ground running.

Jourdan Lewis: The Cowboys drafted a bunch of DBs in 2017, so it's only logical that they're all slated to hit free agency in 2021. Lewis hasn't started nearly as many games as Awuzie or Woods, but he has flashed potential. If he's going to maximize his value in free agency, he needs to prove to this new coaching staff that he's deserving of more playing time.
Jourdan Lewis: The Cowboys drafted a bunch of DBs in 2017, so it's only logical that they're all slated to hit free agency in 2021. Lewis hasn't started nearly as many games as Awuzie or Woods, but he has flashed potential. If he's going to maximize his value in free agency, he needs to prove to this new coaching staff that he's deserving of more playing time.

Michael Gallup: Gallup is not entering a contract year, but sometimes it's a good idea to get ahead of things. NFL clubs are allowed to negotiate with draft picks after their third pro season, and Gallup posted 1,100 yards in Year 2. If he continues to improve in 2020, the Cowboys may want to get ahead of things and lock him up ahead of schedule – if they can afford it.
Michael Gallup: Gallup is not entering a contract year, but sometimes it's a good idea to get ahead of things. NFL clubs are allowed to negotiate with draft picks after their third pro season, and Gallup posted 1,100 yards in Year 2. If he continues to improve in 2020, the Cowboys may want to get ahead of things and lock him up ahead of schedule – if they can afford it.

Tyrone Crawford: It feels like another lifetime that Crawford signed his massive extension to play defensive tackle. Since then he has moved to end and overcome some serious injuries to make it to the final year of his deal. It seems unlikely Crawford's next deal will be as big as the $45 million contract he signed in 2015, but he is poised to be a free agent for the first time in his career.
Tyrone Crawford: It feels like another lifetime that Crawford signed his massive extension to play defensive tackle. Since then he has moved to end and overcome some serious injuries to make it to the final year of his deal. It seems unlikely Crawford's next deal will be as big as the $45 million contract he signed in 2015, but he is poised to be a free agent for the first time in his career.

Joe Looney: Joe Looney's signing was seen as an afterthought back in 2016, but fast forward four years and he is on his third contract with the team. The Cowboys have other, young options to start at center, but Looney may be the preseason favorite and could once again prove his value.
Joe Looney: Joe Looney's signing was seen as an afterthought back in 2016, but fast forward four years and he is on his third contract with the team. The Cowboys have other, young options to start at center, but Looney may be the preseason favorite and could once again prove his value.

Xavier Woods: Both of the Cowboys' starting safeties are entering contract seasons. Woods is in the same boat as Awuzie in the sense that he has been a mainstay in the starting lineup, but he has yet to find the breakout success the Cowboys hoped to see. How well he plays in 2020 will determine where he signs in 2021 – and for how much.
Xavier Woods: Both of the Cowboys' starting safeties are entering contract seasons. Woods is in the same boat as Awuzie in the sense that he has been a mainstay in the starting lineup, but he has yet to find the breakout success the Cowboys hoped to see. How well he plays in 2020 will determine where he signs in 2021 – and for how much.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Clinton-Dix has yet to play a snap for the Cowboys, but he's still one of their most noteworthy free agents for 2021. He is the only member of the Dallas secondary that has ever been to a Pro Bowl. The Cowboys signed Clinton-Dix for just $3.75 million back in the spring, but he could up his future asking price with a solid season.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Clinton-Dix has yet to play a snap for the Cowboys, but he's still one of their most noteworthy free agents for 2021. He is the only member of the Dallas secondary that has ever been to a Pro Bowl. The Cowboys signed Clinton-Dix for just $3.75 million back in the spring, but he could up his future asking price with a solid season.

Chidobe Awuzie: It's a fascinating season for the former second-round pick. Awuzie has started 41 games over the last three seasons, but he hasn't played at a level that would earn him a big pay day. As Byron Jones can attest, all it takes is one good season to flip the narrative about what you're worth.
Chidobe Awuzie: It's a fascinating season for the former second-round pick. Awuzie has started 41 games over the last three seasons, but he hasn't played at a level that would earn him a big pay day. As Byron Jones can attest, all it takes is one good season to flip the narrative about what you're worth.

Dak Prescott: With no deal agreed to by the tag deadline, Dak Prescott's contract negotiation will officially stretch into a third offseason. Prescott must play the 2020 season on the tag, which will set the stage for another negotiation – and potentially another franchise tag – in 2021.
Dak Prescott: With no deal agreed to by the tag deadline, Dak Prescott's contract negotiation will officially stretch into a third offseason. Prescott must play the 2020 season on the tag, which will set the stage for another negotiation – and potentially another franchise tag – in 2021.

